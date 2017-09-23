Brazil negotiates friendlies against Japan and England

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is only a few bureaucratic details away from confirming friendlies against Japan and England in November.

Brazilian Football Confederation spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues told the Associated Press on Friday that Brazil is in advanced negotiations to play Japan in France and days later in London against England.

Brazil and Japan have already qualified for the World Cup in Russia next year and England is close to securing a spot.

Brazil plays its last two South American World Cup qualifiers next month: On Oct. 5 at eliminated Bolivia in La Paz, and five days later at home against desperate Chile.

Also on Friday, Brazil women's coach Emily Lima was fired after poor results. No successor has been appointed yet.