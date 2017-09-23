The Latest: ACLU sues St. Louis over treatment of protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on unrest in St. Louis following the acquittal of a former police officer I the death of a black man (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is suing the city of St. Louis over what it calls "unlawful and unconstitutional action" during demonstrations that followed the acquittal of a former police officer in the killing of a black man.

The suit filed Friday accuses police of misconduct by using chemical weapons, interfering with video of police activity and violating due process.

Email messages seeking comment from the office of Mayor Lyda Krewson and the police department were not immediately returned.

More than 160 people have been arrested since demonstrations began Sept. 15 after Jason Stockley was ruled not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Most of those arrests were on Friday and Sunday nights. Some protesters smashed windows and threw items at police during those nights.

___

11 a.m.

A St. Louis County outlet mall is being targeted by protesters one week after a judge acquitted a former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

Organizers have called for supporters to gather Friday evening on the parking lot near a Cabela's store at the St. Louis Outlet Mall in the north St. Louis County town of Hazelwood.

On Thursday, a "White Allies Only" protest in downtown St. Louis drew several hundred people, most of them white. They marched to Busch Stadium, where thousands of people were attending a Billy Joel concert. The protesters were raucous but law-abiding.

Protests have occurred around the St. Louis area since a judge ruled Sept. 15 that Jason Stockley was not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.