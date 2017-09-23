The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending September 14, 2017:

Top Songs

1. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

2. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

3. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

4. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

5. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

6. 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia ..., Logic

7. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

8. What About Us, P!nk

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. Too Much to Ask, Niall Horan

Top Albums

1. Concrete and Gold, Foo Fighters

2. Love Yourself ? 'Her', BTS

3. Prophets of Rage, Prophets of Rage

4. Future Friends, Pt. Two, Superfruit

5. Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

6. The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More

7. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

8. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

9. By Any Means 2, Kevin Gates

10. Greatest Hits, Red Hot Chili Peppers

