Benevento captain risks 4-year ban after failing drugs test

BENEVENTO, Italy (AP) — Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni risks a four-year ban from soccer after testing positive for a banned substance.

Lucioni was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organization on Friday after clostebol was found in a sample taken after Benevento's 1-0 loss to Torino on Sept. 10.

The 29-year-old Lucioni faces a suspension of one to four years.

Lucioni joined Benevento in 2014 and the defender helped the team move from the third division up into Serie A for the first time.