Ex-Baylor president: Some women 'make themselves victims'

WACO, Texas (AP) — A court filing this week reveals that the former interim president of Baylor University referred to some women who had been sexually assaulted as willing "to make themselves victims."

The remark came in an email exchange last year between David Garland and a Baylor administrator. The email was obtained by lawyers for former students who say they were sexually assaulted and are suing Baylor on claims the school ignored their allegations.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that Garland made the comment after saying in his email that he had heard an interview with an author who chronicled her alcoholism while in college.

Garland is on sabbatical and scheduled to return to Baylor in August to teach. Linda Livingstone has been named the new Baylor president.

Garland didn't return a request for comment.

