BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

SATURDAY

TURKEY-KURDISH INDEPENDENCE — Turkey's parliament convenes for an extraordinary session as Ankara steps up pressure on Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region to cancel a referendum on independence. Legislators will vote on renewing a soon-to-expire mandate that allows Turkey's military to intervene in Iraq. UPCOMING: Developing from 1300 GMT session, photos. Video uppick.

FRANCE-PROTESTS — French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon rallies supporters in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron's proposals to cut union powers. UPCOMING: Developing from 1200 GMT protest and 1500 GMT Melenchon speech; photos. Video self-cover LIVE.

GERMANY-ELECTION — Chancellor Angela Merkel, main challenger Martin Schulz and others wrap up their campaigns as Germans prepare to go to the polls Sunday. Merkel is seeking a fourth term in office and is widely expected to win a mandate to form the next government. By David Rising. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1300 GMT, photos. Video self-cover Merkel and Schulz final events.

SPAIN-CATALONIA — Hundreds of students are expected to protest at a Barcelona university following a crackdown on a planned Oct. 1 vote on Catalonian independence that central Spanish authorities oppose. By Joe Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0830 GMT, updates; photos. Video self-cover.

SPAIN-ANTONIO BANDERAS — Actor Antonio Banderas receives the Spanish National Cinematography Award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. By Joe Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT. No video.

ITALY-POLITICS — Italy's anti-establishment 5 Star Movement formally crowns its candidate for premier in upcoming national elections after polling its members online, but the outcome was all but certain for Luigi Di Maio given he was the only real candidate. UPCOMING: Developing. Video on merit.

MONTENEGRO-PRIDE — A gay pride march will be held in staunchly patriarchal Montenegro, which is seeking EU membership after joining NATO. UPCOMING: On merit, photos. Video self-cover.

LITHUANIA-MUSHROOM CONTEST — Hundreds of Lithuanians compete in a national championship of mushroom picking, flocking to the woods to hunt wild edible fungi. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT, photos. Video self-cover.

BRITAIN-RUPERT MURDOCH PLAY — Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth, and plenty of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news. A new play, "Ink," tries to look behind the facade, charting how a young Murdoch revolutionized British journalism with tabloid newspaper The Sun. By Jill Lawless. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos. No video.

CZECH-BEER BREWING — A Czech firm is selling ready-to-go professional beer-making sets in a single metal container that you can fit in your back yard. While it's not cheap — 120,000 euros ($143,500) — the kit is meant to produce commercial quantities of beer, to capitalize on a wave of popularity for craft beer. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1200 GMT. Horizons video.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Angela Missoni celebrates 20 years as creative director of the fashion house famed for knitwear on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week. Also showing are Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander with a new creative team and Salvatore Ferragamo. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1400 GMT, more after late night shows, photos. Video edits from main shows.

SUNDAY

GERMANY-ELECTION — Germany votes in a national parliamentary election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0600 GMT when polls open, developing from 1600 GMT when polls close. Preliminary results expected about 2200 GMT; photos. Video: GVs and voxpops early; Merkel's polling station LIVE with dish from 0600 GMT, Merkel leaves to vote LiveU, Merkel votes 1230 GMT LIVE dish outside and inside; Schulz votes 0800 GMT LiveU; Voting in Berlin and Cologne through the day; Feature on Berlin marathon 1200 GMT; Merkel and Schulz party headquarters LIVE as polls close and comments, reaction; AfD, FDP, Green Party headquarters LIVE pool plus AfD headquarters ENG inside and LiveU outside; Newspaper headlines 2200 GMT.

EURO-CLOSER UNION — The election in Germany will be the starting gun for a new debate on how to fix flaws in the euro and bind its economies closer together. France's new president will press his ideas 48 hours after the German election, including proposals for a eurozone finance minister and central pot of money to even out recessions in individual members. There are signs that Germany, long allergic to the idea of subsidizing weaker eurozone states, might be more open to change. By David McHugh. UPCOMING: 800 words by 0001 GMT. No video.

FRANCE-ELECTIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron's party fights for a majority in the Senate in elections for half of the chamber's seats. Macron's centrist Republic on the Move! party already controls the more powerful lower house. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0900 GMT, updated with results about 1630 GMT; photos. No video.

SPAIN-CATALONIA — Tensions are running high in the northeastern Catalonia region as central authorities vow to crack down on an independence referendum that regional leaders vow to hold Oct. 1. By Joe Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0830GMT, updates; photos. Video self-cover.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE — Pope Francis' sex-abuse advisory commission wraps up its annual assembly amid questions about its future membership and mandate, both of which are up for review after the panel's initial three-year run. UPCOMING: Developing. No video.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Dolce & Gabbana strut their stuff on the fifth day of Milan Fashion Week amid a calendar packed with young talent, including Piccone, Marni, Stella Jean, Mila Schoen and Au Jour Le Jour. The Milan Fashion Chamber also will announce the first-ever Green Carpet Fashion Awards, with guests including as Colin Firth, Helen Mirren and Julianne Moore expected. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1600 GMT, more after late night shows, photos. Video edits from main shows.

MONDAY

GERMANY-ELECTION — German political parties react to the outcome of the country's election, in which Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union bloc are expected to come first and the right-wing Alternative for Germany are expected to enter parliament. UPCOMING: Developing, photos. Video: LIVE coverage of news conferences by AfD at 0700 GMT, Left party at 0800 GMT, FDP at 1000 GMT, Green Party at 1100 GMT, CDU at 1130. Newspaper headlines, voxpops, analyst, post-election feature TBD.

EUROPE-BREXIT — European Union and British negotiators begin a new round of Brexit talks amid doubts about whether enough progress will be made to move to a new phase next month. UPCOMING: Developing, photos. Video uppick.

FRANCE-PROTESTS — French truck drivers plan nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's changes to labor laws, as discontent builds over new rules that Macron says are essential to reviving the French and European economies. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0700 GMT, developing; photos. Video self-cover.

SPAIN-CATALONIA'S POLICE — Stop Catalonia's referendum on independence or protect it? Pressure is mounting on Catalonia's regional police force to pick sides as Catalan separatists forge ahead with plans for an Oct. 1 vote on breaking away from Spain. The 17,000-member Mossos d'Esquadra is receiving conflicting orders from the Catalan regional government — which controls it — and Spain, whose laws it is obliged to enforce. By Joe Wilson. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1200 GMT, photos. Video self-cover.

BRITAIN-LABOUR PARTY — Written off by many before this year's election, the opposition Labour Party saw its vote surge, reducing the Conservatives to a minority as it attracted voters eager to stop or slow the country's exit from the European Union. But Labour gathers for its annual conference a divided party that critics say is failing to provide a tough opposition to the government on Brexit. By Jill Lawless. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1200 GMT, photos. No video.

POLAND-JUDICIARY — Polish President Andrzej Duda presents proposals for a new law intended to prevent the ruling party from taking control of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary Council. Duda vetoed the party's draft laws in July in response to mass street protests. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos; timing unclear. Video uppick.

GREECE-BAILOUT — Eurogroup head and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem meets Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos for talks on Greece's bailout and efforts made to meet creditor requirements. UPCOMING: Developing from 1200 GMT meeting, photos. Video self-cover.

CZECH-BRITAIN — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meets his Czech counterpart, Lubomir Zaoralek, to discuss Brexit. UPCOMING: Developing from 1145 GMT news conference, photos. Video self-cover.

UN-CRIMEA-HUMAN RIGHTS — The head of a U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine briefs reporters on the situation in Crimea. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1000 GMT. Video self-cover.

GERMANY-ECONOMY — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

FRANCE-MIDEAST CHRISTIANS — The Arab World Institute in Paris opens an exhibit on two millennia of Christian culture in the Mideast, as France and others work to defend persecuted Mideast Christians and protect holy sites threatened by Islamic extremists. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1400 GMT. No video.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Milan Fashion Week closes with a trio of young designers supported by the Italian Fashion Chamber. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT. Video edits from main shows.