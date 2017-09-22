Rollback of federal police reform program riles advocates

Changes to a Department of Justice program that had reviewed police departments in hopes of building community trust have dismayed civil rights advocates and left some cities wondering how to proceed.

The program called "collaborative reform" had been tapped by several cities in recent years after officer-involved shootings.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' department said last week that the program will no longer do lengthy investigations and public audits of local departments. Instead, agencies can get help on such issues as violent crimes and gangs — which reflect the Trump administration's law-and-order agenda.

Civil rights advocates say the move will hurt minority communities and may keep police from facing consequences for bad behavior. Some citizens are questioning whether reforms are possible without outside help.