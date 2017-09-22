Stalin's bust unveiled in Moscow as part of "Rulers' Alley"

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian government-sponsored association has unveiled a series of busts of the nation's Soviet-era leaders, including Josef Stalin, in a move that has drawn criticism from those who see it as part of efforts to whitewash his crimes.

The Russian Military-Historic Society, an organization founded by President Vladimir Putin and led by his culture minister, unveiled the sculptures Friday to expand its "alley of rulers" at a Moscow park, which until now had featured busts of Russian monarchs. It described the new display as part of efforts to preserve Russian history.

The Kremlin has distanced itself from the move with Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying he was unaware of it and referring all questions to the organizers.

Polls show a rising number of Russians admire Stalin as a strong leader.