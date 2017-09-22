African art museum opens in Cape Town; Tutu is early visitor

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu has attended the opening of a museum of contemporary African art in Cape Town.

Tutu, who rarely makes public appearances since suffering recent health problems, on Friday walked with a cane into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa and cheerfully greeted people.

The 85-year-old former archbishop was among dignitaries and others who visited the waterfront museum, which was constructed out of a century-old grain silo and is billed as the world's biggest museum dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.