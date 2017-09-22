Indiana man locked in cave for 60 hours, forgotten by group

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old man says he feels lucky to be alive after spending 60 hours locked alone inside a gated southern Indiana cave.

Indiana University freshman Lukas Cavar was on a spelunking trip to Sullivan Cave about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Bloomington Sunday afternoon when he became separated from 12 other members of IU's Caving Club.

When he reached the cave entrance, Cavar found fellow club members had padlocked its gate, unaware he remained inside.

Cavar couldn't get a cellphone signal, and he screamed for help for hours. He licked moisture from the cave's walls to quench his thirst before two club members finally rescued him late Tuesday after learning he was missing.

Cavar, of Bloomington, says he's "really glad to be alive" and has no further spelunking plans.