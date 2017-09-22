No freedom or hope for migrants in Hungary transit camps

Hamad Ahmadi's brother holds his child in the "Krnjaca" centre for asylum seekers near Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The European Union bo
Hamad Ahmadi from Afghanistan speaks during an interview in the "Krnjaca" centre for asylum seekers near Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The
A punctured ball hangs on barbed wire in the heavily guarded camp at Serbia's border with Hungary, near the Horgos border crossing, Serbia, Tuesday, S
A member of the armed security guards opens the gate of a heavily guarded camp at Serbia's border with Hungary, near the Horgos border crossing, Serbi
An Afghan family rest in the makeshift refugee camp at Serbia's border with Hungary, near the Horgos border crossing, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
A member of the armed security guard walks trough the yard of the heavily guarded camp at Serbia's border with Hungary, near the Horgos border crossin
A closed gate of the heavily guarded camp at Serbia's border with Hungary, near the Horgos border crossing, Serbia, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The Europ
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — When they set off from violence-plagued Afghanistan nearly two years ago, 17-year-old Hamad Ahmadi and his family believed Europe would give them a chance for a new life. They didn't expect to be penned in behind a Hungarian migrant center sealed with razor wire, where security was so tight that police felt the need to escort Ahmadi's sister-in-law to the hospital to give birth.
Ahmadi's family is among the hundreds of migrants this year whose hopes of a new life were dashed by Hungary's tough anti-immigration rules, which have reduced the once-overflowing eastern migration route into Europe from a trickle to a drip.
Still, Hungary's anti-migrant rules remain tougher than ever, and its border is now a sealed fortress with two rows of razor-wired fencing and draconian security measures.