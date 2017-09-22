  1. Home
Former TV sports anchor holds exhibition to promote the legalization of euthanasia

The former anchor said the purpose of the exhibition is to raise public awareness of the right to euthanasia.

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/22 20:53

Former TV sports anchor Fu, Da-je promotes the right of euthanasia (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to promote the legalization of euthanasia in Taiwan, 85-year-old former TV sports anchor, Fu Da-jen (傅達仁), opened an art exhibition Thursday at Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch.

“I have seen many elderly patients suffering from long-term illnesses,” said Fu, adding that “that is why I held this exhibition as a way to call for legalizing euthanasia.”

Cheng I (鄭貽), the wife of Fu, told CNA that it had taken her a long time to understand the idea of euthanasia and to accept her husband’s advocacy.

Having gone through several surgeries due to health problems and not wishing to become a burden for his family, the former anchor said he was under palliative treatment, and that he would continue to raise public awareness of euthanasia rights until he dies.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and by Sun Yueh (孫越), a senior actor who has dedicated himself to charity work, according to CNA.

An experienced doctor before being elected mayor, Ko commented,“ we need to contemplate death with an open mind so that we can begin to gain a better picture of what life is about.”

“Nowadays patients can sustain their lives with the help of machines, but then what is the meaning of life?” added Ko.

 
