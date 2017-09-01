Following the HTC deal, the government should support top Taiwan brands: analyst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the announcement this week that smartphone maker HTC was selling part of its operations and employers to U.S. Internet giant Google, a prominent financial expert said the government should make a bigger effort to support prominent Taiwanese brands, such as Giant, Gogoro and I-Mei Foods.

Taking part in a discussion about the HTC deal on Sanlih E-Television, commentator Tsai Ming-chang (蔡明彰) said the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should assist native companies and brands which made contributions to Taiwan’s overall economy, in addition to her emphasis on a digital economy and green environmentally friendly policies.

The financial expert specifically mentioned I-Mei Foods as the example of a Taiwanese company with a good image. It was the only Taiwanese name which had entered the top-10 of Asia’s most influential brands in a review of 120 brands published in April last year, Tsai said.

Turning to HTC, the commentator described its deal with Google as a defeat and described it as the business equivalent of the 921 earthquake which hit Taiwan in 1999.

The Taiwanese company once held a global share of 10 percent of the world cellphone market, but now it had to sell off its most valued research and development talent to Google in order to help it counter Apple Inc., which once had a smaller market share than HTC, Tsai said. He concluded that the deal showed that not only the Taiwanese company had problems, but the government’s economic development policies as well.