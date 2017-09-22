The Latest: UK police charge man with London subway blast

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London subway bombing investigation (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

British police have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder and causing an explosion over last week's bomb attack on the London subway.

The Metropolitan Police force says Ahmed Hassan is accused of planting the bomb at Parsons Green station a week ago.

He was arrested Saturday at the port of Dover, departure point for ferries to France.

Hassan is due in court later Friday. Three other men remain in custody over the attack but haven't been charged.

Thirty people were injured when the homemade bomb partly detonated at the height of the morning rush hour. London police chief Cressida Dick says the bomb was packed with shrapnel and the carnage could have been much worse.

10:30 a.m.

London's police chief says the bomb that failed to fully detonate last week in a London subway car was loaded with explosives and shrapnel.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC radio on Friday that the bomb discovered last week was "very dangerous" and could have been "much worse."

Thirty people were injured when the homemade bomb partly detonated on a train stopped at Parsons Green station in southwest London.

Authorities say two of the six men arrested over the bombing were released Thursday without being charged. Four others remain in custody.

One of those released is a 21-year-old, originally from Syria, detained outside a fast-food restaurant in west London on Saturday. The Syrian refugee's employer says the man's mother suffered a heart attack after hearing of her son's arrest.