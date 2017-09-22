Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 22, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;27;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;14;79%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;41;30;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;NNE;12;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;33;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;W;20;43%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;ENE;15;58%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;18;7;Low clouds and fog;17;8;E;8;74%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;9;A few showers;14;8;ENE;13;80%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;WSW;10;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;11;-2;Cloudy and colder;5;-5;N;20;55%;28%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cooler;27;17;A shower or two;25;17;SSE;15;69%;65%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;26;17;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;SSE;10;45%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;16;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;WSW;22;69%;20%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;41;25;Sunny and very warm;40;23;NW;22;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;SW;10;67%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;28;19;Partly sunny;29;20;S;10;64%;32%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;25;W;9;85%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorm;23;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;WSW;10;74%;42%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;ESE;9;44%;30%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;16;9;Partly sunny, warmer;20;10;SE;9;52%;44%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;18;7;A little p.m. rain;18;12;N;9;71%;83%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SE;13;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;26;15;Mostly sunny;30;16;E;16;31%;27%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;18;9;Rain at times;17;12;NW;19;74%;87%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;18;6;Low clouds and fog;17;7;E;8;74%;8%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;19;8;Partly sunny;21;8;SW;11;55%;34%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;18;9;Periods of rain;17;12;W;16;73%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;14;ENE;8;60%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;18;Turning cloudy;33;18;N;8;25%;8%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;17;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;SW;8;63%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Nice with sunshine;32;21;N;16;32%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;20;9;Becoming cloudy;20;8;SE;19;40%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;S;6;58%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;7;69%;75%;10

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;SE;10;62%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;74%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;14;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NE;8;87%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;30;25;NNW;5;71%;57%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;SE;12;55%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;30;21;A shower in places;31;21;SE;12;73%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;A shower or t-storm;30;23;NE;12;85%;74%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;29;11;A touch of rain;18;9;NNE;11;64%;87%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;WSW;8;69%;77%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;Clouds and sun, nice;34;21;ESE;9;55%;63%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;19;10;A morning shower;18;12;SSE;28;83%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;31;14;Sunny;30;13;N;9;23%;6%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ENE;21;81%;57%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSE;7;77%;61%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;11;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;ESE;13;21%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;ESE;11;73%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;13;10;Partly sunny;15;9;E;20;78%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Heavy showers;29;25;S;15;83%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;31;27;A couple of showers;32;28;E;16;74%;78%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;22;55%;31%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds, nice;29;22;Couple of t-storms;30;23;NNE;7;76%;78%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;23;Sunny;35;22;N;14;48%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A little a.m. rain;19;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;SE;10;53%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;22;A shower in spots;35;24;NE;11;53%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;38;29;Sunshine and warm;37;29;N;17;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;Mostly cloudy;31;10;NE;10;19%;29%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;11;Sunny and beautiful;29;10;NW;5;16%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;26;Some sun;33;26;WSW;15;60%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;27;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;WSW;8;73%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;37;27;Nice with some sun;38;28;SSW;11;39%;23%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;A bit of rain;20;13;ESE;14;65%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;12;65%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;10;68%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;Thundershower;35;27;SW;11;69%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;23;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;NE;8;75%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;11;2;A shower or two;10;2;ESE;12;75%;86%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;14;77%;82%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;S;12;78%;20%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;Periods of sun;26;13;NNW;10;66%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;18;11;A morning shower;18;12;ESE;13;71%;45%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;S;10;50%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny;27;23;W;11;71%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;NW;6;52%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Becoming cloudy;31;27;NW;10;69%;66%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;11;70%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;10;79%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;25;16;Clouds and sun, warm;26;12;WNW;36;40%;37%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;SSE;8;54%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Variable clouds;32;27;NE;15;75%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;21;10;Nice with sunshine;18;9;E;20;57%;5%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;S;16;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;15;8;Brilliant sunshine;19;11;ENE;10;70%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunshine and warm;28;19;N;4;62%;36%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;13;4;Sunny;15;5;E;12;51%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;SSW;12;78%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;27;11;Some sun, pleasant;28;13;ENE;12;42%;18%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;22;NNW;13;48%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and nice;31;18;NNW;12;42%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;1;A little rain;5;-2;NW;15;82%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with a shower;24;19;Variable cloudiness;27;19;NNE;7;68%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;A thick cloud cover;14;10;A passing shower;14;12;NNE;8;85%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;Partly sunny;30;17;ESE;10;68%;32%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;E;22;76%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;ESE;11;80%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;ENE;11;72%;74%;10

Paris, France;Clearing;19;7;Partly sunny;20;10;ENE;7;66%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Windy with rain;18;12;Some sun, a shower;18;10;SSW;20;55%;79%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Thunderstorms;31;24;WSW;9;83%;75%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;25;Sunshine and humid;32;25;SSE;13;69%;63%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SE;9;52%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;15;6;A little p.m. rain;17;10;WNW;10;67%;83%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;28;12;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;ENE;6;61%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;24;12;Cloudy with a shower;23;12;SW;15;45%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;SSW;10;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;23;A little rain;28;22;SSE;17;67%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Downpours;14;12;SE;27;81%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Some sun returning;19;10;Mostly sunny;17;8;ESE;13;72%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;NW;10;48%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;37;22;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;E;14;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;24;11;Partly sunny;24;13;NNE;9;63%;6%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;15;7;Sunny and delightful;16;6;ESE;12;74%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;13;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;W;13;52%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;S;8;82%;79%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;31;27;A few showers;31;27;SE;17;76%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;SSE;7;99%;73%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;27;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;NE;14;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;24;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;WSW;7;43%;12%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;17;76%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;Periods of sun;26;9;NNW;7;60%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NNE;8;65%;13%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;16;More clouds than sun;27;14;WSW;7;57%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;20;Rain and drizzle;23;19;ENE;17;81%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A morning shower;32;26;SSE;11;71%;71%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;15;7;Partly sunny;19;7;W;19;54%;43%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;14;80%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;13;12;Spotty showers;17;11;ENE;11;84%;60%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;28;16;Sunshine and warm;32;21;NNW;18;27%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A morning t-storm;33;27;Very hot;36;27;SE;9;59%;41%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds breaking;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;ESE;16;77%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;E;11;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;30;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;NNW;13;44%;41%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;19;ESE;9;13%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NNW;12;49%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;23;9;Mostly sunny;25;11;E;7;51%;19%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;22;19;A morning shower;25;20;SE;13;70%;59%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;24;17;Sunny and very warm;28;18;NNW;11;73%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Clouds and sun;33;24;ENE;25;58%;51%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;SSW;12;48%;16%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;13;3;A shower or two;12;0;SSW;15;65%;68%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;ENE;7;63%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;17;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;12;NW;16;59%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;76%;79%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer;20;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;E;18;69%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;16;12;Mostly cloudy;18;12;ENE;14;85%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;9;Partly sunny;15;11;N;22;78%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;81%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;Not as hot;30;14;NE;5;31%;13%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius