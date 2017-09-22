Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 22, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;81;76;A t-storm in spots;84;75;WSW;9;79%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;106;85;Partly sunny, warm;104;84;NNE;7;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;91;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;W;13;43%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;81;67;Clouds and sun;81;65;ENE;9;58%;4%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;64;45;Low clouds and fog;63;46;E;5;74%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;56;47;A few showers;57;46;ENE;8;80%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;93;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;WSW;6;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;53;28;Cloudy and colder;41;23;N;12;55%;28%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cooler;81;63;A shower or two;77;63;SSE;10;69%;65%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;79;62;Sunny and beautiful;79;62;SSE;6;45%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;60;53;Clouds and sun;64;53;WSW;14;69%;20%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;105;77;Sunny and very warm;105;74;NW;14;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;73;An afternoon shower;92;73;SW;6;67%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;83;67;Partly sunny;84;69;S;6;64%;32%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;77;W;6;85%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorm;74;62;A t-storm in spots;75;62;WSW;7;74%;42%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;82;57;Partly sunny, warm;82;63;ESE;6;44%;30%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;61;49;Partly sunny, warmer;68;51;SE;6;52%;44%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;64;44;A little p.m. rain;64;54;N;6;71%;83%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Mostly cloudy;66;47;SE;8;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;78;59;Mostly sunny;86;60;E;10;31%;27%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;64;48;Rain at times;63;53;NW;12;74%;87%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;64;43;Low clouds and fog;63;45;E;5;74%;8%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Showers around;66;47;Partly sunny;70;46;SW;7;55%;34%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;65;49;Periods of rain;62;53;W;10;73%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;64;50;Mostly sunny;69;56;ENE;5;60%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;88;64;Turning cloudy;92;64;N;5;25%;8%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;81;62;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;SW;5;63%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;73;Nice with sunshine;89;70;N;10;32%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;67;48;Becoming cloudy;68;47;SE;12;40%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;70;S;4;58%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;93;79;A t-storm in spots;94;78;ESE;4;69%;75%;10

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;90;73;Mostly sunny;88;71;SE;6;62%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SW;8;74%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;58;48;Partly sunny;61;52;NE;5;87%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;86;77;NNW;3;71%;57%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;8;55%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;86;70;A shower in places;88;70;SE;7;73%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;A shower or t-storm;86;74;NE;8;85%;74%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;84;52;A touch of rain;65;48;NNE;7;64%;87%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;A t-storm around;93;81;WSW;5;69%;77%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Clouds and sun, nice;93;70;ESE;6;55%;63%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;67;49;A morning shower;64;54;SSE;17;83%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;87;57;Sunny;86;56;N;5;23%;6%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;ENE;13;81%;57%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A morning shower;89;77;SSE;5;77%;61%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;51;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;ESE;8;21%;5%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;ESE;7;73%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;55;50;Partly sunny;59;48;E;12;78%;2%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Heavy showers;85;77;S;9;83%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;88;81;A couple of showers;89;82;E;10;74%;78%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;88;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;NE;13;55%;31%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds, nice;84;72;Couple of t-storms;86;73;NNE;4;76%;78%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;95;73;Sunny;94;72;N;9;48%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A little a.m. rain;67;60;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;SE;6;53%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;72;A shower in spots;95;75;NE;7;53%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;100;85;Sunshine and warm;98;85;N;10;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;Mostly cloudy;87;50;NE;6;19%;29%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;88;51;Sunny and beautiful;85;50;NW;3;16%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;78;Some sun;92;79;WSW;9;60%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;81;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;WSW;5;73%;72%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;99;81;Nice with some sun;100;82;SSW;7;39%;23%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;A bit of rain;69;56;ESE;9;65%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;7;65%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;86;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;W;6;68%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;95;80;Thundershower;96;80;SW;7;69%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;73;Cloudy with a shower;88;74;NE;5;75%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;52;36;A shower or two;51;35;ESE;8;75%;86%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;9;77%;82%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;59;Decreasing clouds;65;60;S;7;78%;20%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;78;57;Periods of sun;79;56;NNW;6;66%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;52;A morning shower;64;53;ESE;8;71%;45%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;74;59;Mostly sunny;75;60;S;6;50%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;81;71;Partly sunny;81;73;W;7;71%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;82;60;Sunny and nice;82;62;NW;4;52%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;Becoming cloudy;88;80;NW;6;69%;66%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SW;7;70%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;78;Showers and t-storms;85;79;ESE;6;79%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;77;60;Clouds and sun, warm;79;54;WNW;22;40%;37%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;75;59;SSE;5;54%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;Variable clouds;89;80;NE;9;75%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;70;49;Nice with sunshine;64;49;E;12;57%;5%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;S;10;70%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;60;47;Brilliant sunshine;66;51;ENE;6;70%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Sunshine and warm;82;67;N;3;62%;36%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;56;39;Sunny;59;41;E;8;51%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Couple of t-storms;87;75;SSW;7;78%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;80;51;Some sun, pleasant;82;55;ENE;7;42%;18%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;Mostly sunny, warm;86;71;NNW;8;48%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;Sunny and nice;87;65;NNW;7;42%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;46;34;A little rain;41;29;NW;9;82%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with a shower;76;67;Variable cloudiness;81;65;NNE;4;68%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;A thick cloud cover;57;50;A passing shower;56;53;NNE;5;85%;80%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, nice and warm;80;58;Partly sunny;86;62;ESE;6;68%;32%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;77;A t-storm in spots;84;77;E;13;76%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ESE;7;80%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Afternoon showers;91;76;ENE;7;72%;74%;10

Paris, France;Clearing;66;44;Partly sunny;68;49;ENE;4;66%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Windy with rain;64;54;Some sun, a shower;64;49;SSW;13;55%;79%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;84;77;Thunderstorms;87;75;WSW;6;83%;75%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;77;Sunshine and humid;90;77;SSE;8;69%;63%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;6;52%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;60;43;A little p.m. rain;63;50;WNW;6;67%;83%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;82;53;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;ENE;4;61%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;75;54;Cloudy with a shower;73;54;SW;9;45%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;SSW;6;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;84;73;A little rain;82;72;SSE;11;67%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;46;Downpours;56;53;SE;17;81%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Some sun returning;66;50;Mostly sunny;63;47;ESE;8;72%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;70;Partly sunny, warm;87;69;NW;6;48%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;99;72;Plenty of sunshine;103;73;E;9;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;75;52;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;5;63%;6%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;60;44;Sunny and delightful;61;44;ESE;7;74%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;68;55;Plenty of sunshine;72;55;W;8;52%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;S;5;82%;79%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;88;80;A few showers;88;80;SE;11;76%;83%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;66;A t-storm in spots;74;65;SSE;4;99%;73%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;81;55;Mostly sunny;84;55;NE;9;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;79;52;WSW;4;43%;12%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SSW;11;76%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;Periods of sun;79;48;NNW;4;60%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;66;51;Mostly cloudy;65;53;NNE;5;65%;13%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;61;More clouds than sun;80;57;WSW;4;57%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;77;68;Rain and drizzle;73;66;ENE;11;81%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;SSE;7;71%;71%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;60;45;Partly sunny;67;45;W;12;54%;43%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;ESE;9;80%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;56;54;Spotty showers;62;51;ENE;7;84%;60%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;83;61;Sunshine and warm;89;69;NNW;11;27%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;A morning t-storm;92;81;Very hot;97;81;SE;5;59%;41%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds breaking;61;49;Mostly sunny;63;46;ESE;10;77%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;E;7;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;87;61;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;NNW;8;44%;41%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;89;67;Mostly sunny;88;67;ESE;6;13%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;NNW;8;49%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;73;49;Mostly sunny;77;52;E;5;51%;19%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;71;66;A morning shower;76;67;SE;8;70%;59%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;75;63;Sunny and very warm;82;65;NNW;7;73%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;87;73;Clouds and sun;92;76;ENE;16;58%;51%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;Nice with some sun;88;68;SSW;8;48%;16%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;55;37;A shower or two;54;31;SSW;9;65%;68%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;66;50;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ENE;4;63%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;63;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;53;NW;10;59%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;4;76%;79%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer;68;50;Mostly sunny;63;48;E;11;69%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;61;54;Mostly cloudy;65;53;ENE;9;85%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;56;48;Partly sunny;59;53;N;14;78%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;SW;6;81%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;Not as hot;85;57;NE;3;31%;13%;5

