Taiwan donates US$100,000 to Mexico after earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is donating US$100,000 (NT$3 million) to Mexico for earthquake relief, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday.

More than 270 people, including at least four Taiwanese citizens, died after a magnitude-7.1 hit densely populated central Mexico last Tuesday afternoon.

The Taiwanese representative office in Mexico City would discuss with the Mexican authorities how to arrange the transfer of the funds, which will be given in a spirit of international solidarity and humanitarian concern, MOFA said.

The donation should be used to help the Latin-American country organize rescue and relief efforts and provide funding for reconstruction of destroyed buildings and infrastructure, reports said.

MOFA said it had told Mexican representative to Taiwan Martin Torres that the donation showed the island nation’s concern for the residents of the disaster areas.

When more than 2,300 people died in the September 21, 1999 earthquake in Taiwan, Mexico sent a rescue team to help out, which Taiwan is still grateful for, MOFA said, adding that humanitarian concern was a universal human value.