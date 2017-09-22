Trump lashes out at GOP opponents of health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at a Republican senator who opposes the last-ditch effort to overturn the Obama-era health care law.

On Twitter Friday, Trump says: "Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as 'the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'"

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he'll oppose the latest bill because it doesn't abolish enough of Obama's 2010 law.

The proposal to scrap President Barack Obama's health care law would shift money and decision-making from Washington to the states. It nearly has the support it needs for the vote expected next week, a deadline that's focused the party on making a final run at the issue.