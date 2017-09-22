Taiwan animal expert praises hygiene practices at Vietnamese hog farms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese researcher said he was impressed by the Vietnamese hog-farming industry for its adoption of good hygiene practices, saying its low-waste hog farms can effectively prevent hog diseases and is what the Taiwanese sector can learn from.

Animal expert Chen Chi-ming (陳啟銘) shared his observations at a forum hosted by the New Taipei City Government Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office (AHIQO) on Thursday, and introduced the methods and facilities to prevent hog diseases. He also proclaimed that Vietnamese farms' maintenance of low waste is an effective way to avoid any outbreak of a disease in livestock, as reported by China Times.

With 21 years of experience in farming and agriculture, Chen went to Vietnam last year to check some piggeries when there was an outbreak of diseases. After the investigation, he concluded that problems prevailed in the processing of vaccines.

Apart from this, no other diseases were found in the Vietnamese hog-farming industry, Chen said. The reason is a number of special practices by Vietnamese farmers, including stimulating defecation by pigs by patting water from the plastic hose around their anus. As a result, the dung will be washed away instead of sticking to the floor. This method would keep the pig's living environment cleaner and reduce the number of mosquitoes.

Chief of Agriculture Li Wen (李玟) said livestock farmers should be told to pay attention to disease prevention for their animals. He encouraged more farmers to participate in the forums to expand their knowledge about raising animals.