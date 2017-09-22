Sion Olympic bid official Constantin steps aside

SION, Switzerland (AP) — A senior official with Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics has stepped down while being investigated by the Swiss soccer league over a physical confrontation with a television analyst.

Sion soccer club president Christian Constantin was filmed confronting Rolf Fringer — a former coach of Switzerland's national team — after his team won at Lugano on Thursday.

The Swiss soccer league says it "vehemently condemns such behavior" and asked its disciplinary commission to investigate.

On Friday, Constantin offered to step aside from his work as vice president of the committee promoting Sion's intended Olympic bid.

Bid committee president Jean-Philippe Rochat tells radio station Rhone FM he was relieved by Constantin's offer which "allows us to avoid negative consequences for Sion 2026."