The Challenge of bringing Foreign Music to Taiwan

Many have criticized the lack of attention and support that the arts and art education receive in Taiwan. This is an regular topic of discussion for those working in the field, and especially trying to bridge the arts and cultural industries in Taiwan to the rest of the world. One particular area that seems ripe for some development is the music scene.

Unfortunately for many music lovers in Taiwan, the island is not exactly a hotspot for international music. Even the underground music scene, despite the exceptional creativity of many committed and talented Taiwanese artists seems "muted" and isolated to select venues neighborhoods.

The exception however would probably be the genre of club music Djs and EDM (electronic dance music) artists, which are exceptionally popular among Taiwan's youth. However, digital music and the wandering DJ is not enough to sate the appetite of those with more diverse, traditional, and/or exotic musical tastes.

As an island country that seems brimming with creativity, especially in the realms of tech and design, it seems a shame that more creativity is not channeled into music and music promotion.

That's not to say that there are not hard workers doing their best to liven up the music scene in Taiwan. They just have a lot of factors working against them.

One major obstacle to drawing foreign musicians to Taiwan is obvious: geography. A stop-over for a major record label or promotion company may not be an issue for a single massive show by the likes of Coldplay, or any of the K-pop supergroups. However, for anything below the level of “international superstar” the cost of booking a trip to Taiwan for any performance larger than a solo production is prohibitive for most artists when airfare and equipment transport is factored in.



(Photo Courtesy of Tiger Mtn. Ramble/ Bull Productions)

Then there is the market competition of other touring options in the Asia Pacific region. If a band or artist has the funds and is going to commit to an international tour, Taiwan is simply not the most attractive option to choose from. A single country tour to Australia, Japan, or China, will offer the potential of a much larger touring circuit, and a much larger population of youthful concert goers in general.

Taiwan will hardly get an afterthought if the most an artist can expect is a single medium-sized crowd for a single performance. However, despite the reality of Taiwan's geography, this should not be the proverbial “dead-end” of international music promotion in Taiwan.

One group of promoters that is making a good example of how to organize well-crafted and enticing music events are the folks organizing shows at Tiger Mountain (虎山), a very cool music venue nestled in the mountains on the northeastern edge of Taipei City. They have been holding a regular event there for several years called the “Tiger Mountain Ramble” that offers an often eclectic, but always enjoyable selection of local and international acts on a single day.

Earlier this year, they also hosted an event called “Urban Nomad Opening Freakout” that combined art, design, and local business promotion under the umbrella of a two-day music event and film festival. These events offer a template for the integration of more creativity and local cooperation among businesses and artists, which then casts a beacon for international interest, and the potential of artists returning for more such events in the future.



However, despite the very unique, and potentially attractive nature of the Tiger Mountain venue, it is only a first step. From a touring band's perspective, no matter how remarkable the venue or event, the stop-over single show model is not going to be enough to grow the potential of international performances in Taiwan.

What Taiwan really needs is a larger network of cooperation to promote independent music across the island. A network of inter-city music promoters that can assure at least two, perhaps three or four shows, of similar size during the course of an artist or a band's visit. If Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taichung have promoters and venues that offer a uniquely “Taiwanese” flavor similar to that of Tiger Mountain in Taipei, and most importantly, if groups across cities could coordinate effectively in attracting foreign artists, then Taiwan may even become a preferable destination for bands and artists with their sights set on Asia.