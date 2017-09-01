Britain’s biggest family welcomes its 20th and last child

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Radfords of Great Britain, known as the country’s “biggest family,” welcomed the birth of their 20th child this week, as mother Sue said he would be their last while father Noel nevertheless insisted he would not get a second vasectomy.

The couple met as children and Sue, now 42, became pregnant for the first time at 13. They were the subject of a British television show titled “16 Kids and Counting,” with sequels up to “19 Kids and Counting.”

Noel, 46, runs a pie company and says the family never drew any state welfare payments apart from general child benefits.

Archie, their 11th son, was born Monday after an hour’s labor, with his mother telling the Sun newspaper she was happy stopping at an even number.

Despite having reversed a previous vasectomy during his wife’s ninth pregnancy, Noel said he was not planning on undergoing surgery again. He felt sad but he would go on and enjoy the children, the Sun quoted him as saying.

Archie joins Chris, 28, Sophie, 23, who has three children of her own, Chloe, 22, Jack, 20, Daniel, 18, Luke and Millie, 16, Katie, 14, James, 13, Ellie, 12, Aimee, 11, Josh, 10, Max, eight, Tillie, seven, Oscar, five, Casper, four, Hallie, two, and Phoebe, 13 months.