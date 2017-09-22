China: Trump bank ban statement 'not consistent' with facts

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Beijing ordered Chinese banks to stop dealing with North Korea is "not consistent with the facts," but gave no indication what steps China is taking.

The spokesman, Lu Kang, said Friday that Beijing complies with U.N. Security Council resolutions. The council has told member countries to ban most activity abroad by North Korean banks in response to the North's nuclear and missile tests.

Asked at a regular briefing about Trump's comment, Lu said, "As far as I know, what you have mentioned just now is not consistent with the facts."

Lu gave no explanation but added, "in principle, China has always implemented the U.N. Security Council's resolutions in their entirety and fulfilled our due responsibility."