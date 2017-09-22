TRA teams up with Hello Kitty for Mid-Autumn Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will launch a collection of Hello Kitty-themed pineapple cake gift boxes September 23.

“The collection comes with three sizes of boxes, all of which are limited editions”, said the TRA, adding “every customer can only buy one box at a time.”

From the picture provided by the TRA, one can see Hello Kitty, dressed as a train conductor, is printed on the gift boxes. The TRA said that the round-shape pineapple cakes are meant to symbolize reunion, as families usually reunite for the festival.

Owing to the huge popularity Hello Kitty has enjoyed in Taiwan, many service-providing companies have collaborated with it in order to attract customers who have a love for this mouth-less fictional character whose creator denied it was a cat.

The TRA, for example, apart from the pineapple gift boxes, had earlier introduced a Hello Kitty Taroko express train, which runs mainly in the east of Taiwan.

The most notable collaboration with Hello Kitty in recent years is perhaps EVA Air, which has had Hello Kitty Jets flying directly from the island to foreign cities, such as Tokyo, Paris, and Boston, since 2005.

Curious as its global popularity may be to some people, Hello Kitty is reportedly worth billions of US dollars.