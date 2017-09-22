Double check: Four NT$10 million receipt special prizes still unclaimed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four out of 15 receipts which won the uniform-invoice lottery special prize, each worth NT$10 million (US$331,000), from the May to June period have yet to be claimed, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today.

The MOF urges receipt holders which have the number 99768846 to come forward and claim their cash winnings as soon as possible.

The remaining outstanding special prize-winning tickets were issued at the following locations:

Uni-President Taipei Mall - Clothing purchase of NT$690.

National Petroleum Co. Gas Station, Roosevelt Road, Taipei - Gasoline purchase of NT1,000

FamilyMart, Jingping Road, New Taipei - Cold noodles and tea eggs for NT$148

Wellcome supermarket, Sanchong District, New Taipei City - Coffee bought for NT$15

As for the NT$2 million grand prize, there are also four receipts containing the winning number 83660478 which have yet to be claimed, according to the MOF.

Receipts which have the grand prize were purchased at the following locations:

Drink store, Pingzhen District, Taoyuan - Beverage purchase of NT$75

Restaurant, East District, Tainan - Purchase of NT$70

PX Mart, Anping District, Tainan - Food bought for NT$139

7-Eleven, Fengshan District, Kaohsiung - Alkaline ionized water purchased for NT$28

In order to receive the prize money of this issue, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any post office from August 6, 2017 to November 5, 2017, the MOF said.