North Korea threatens hydrogen bomb test over Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – North Korea might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific in a response to United States President Donald Trump’s threat in a United Nations speech to “totally destroy” the communist country, Pyongyang’s foreign minister said Friday.

The statement by Minister Ri Yong Ho was made to reporters in New York, where he had been scheduled to address the U.N. in a speech which was later canceled, reports said.

“It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific, Ri was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying, adding “We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.”

North Korea has claimed that its nuclear test on September 3 involved a hydrogen bomb.

According to North Korea expert Ankit Panda writing for the BBC, the country could launch a ballistic missile into the Pacific, which could end in an environmental catastrophe or war, or send a ship out carrying a nuclear device and detonate it at sea.

However, Ri’s words did not specify any course of action, leading to speculation that the threat is merely another example of escalation in the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea, or more precisely between Trump and Kim, making the dispute highly personal, Panda wrote.

In a speech before the threat of a hydrogen bomb explosion, the North Korean leader said he would “consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” as a response to Trump’s U.N. statement, though he failed to provide any details.

Kim’s words were issued as a written statement by the North Korean news agency, but were interpreted by analysts in the West as a rare personal response, seen to be targeted more at the U.S. president than at his country.