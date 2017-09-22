UK leader to try to break Brexit logjam in Italy speech

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May will try to revive foundering Brexit talks, proposing a two-year transition after Britain's formal departure from the European Union in 2019 to ensure there are no problems during the changeover.

May's office released extracts from a speech she will deliver Friday in Florence, Italy, stressing that both sides share "a profound sense of responsibility" to ensure their parting goes "smoothly and sensibly."

The speech comes before the fourth round of talks, which have stalled on issues such as the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc and the status of EU citizens in the U.K.

While the EU says negotiations can't move forward until these issues are resolved, Britain wants to begin discussing future links, including trade and security cooperation.