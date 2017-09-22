  1. Home
Selfies and self-reflection mark New Zealand election race

By NICK PERRY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/22 16:27

TAUPO, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders vote in national elections Saturday after a campaign in which the candidates found time for selfies and self-reflection.

Sitting on his campaign bus as it rattles through some of New Zealand's struggling smaller towns, Prime Minister Bill English says the meteoric rise of his young opponent, Jacinda Ardern, took the nation by surprise and made him question himself.

Ardern said she didn't have enough time to set herself any expectations.

Opinion polls indicate the race is close, with some momentum swinging back toward the conservative incumbent after Ardern's remarkable rise energized the race when she took over as opposition leader last month.