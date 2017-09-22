Taiwanese actor William Hsieh now a teacher

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Famous Taiwanese actor William Hsieh (謝祖武) has just realized his dream of being a teacher by being chosen as the Director of Performing Arts at Taipei City University of Science and Technology (TPCU), reported Liberty Times.

The 49-year-old Hsieh on Thursday received the letter of appointment directly from the president of TPCU. Moved with emotion, Hsieh said, "I'm going to be a teacher,' having realized a dream he had had for 20 years but never thought he would achieve, much less become a department head.

While holding his new letter of appointment, Hsieh wrote on a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept. 21):

"Today I have a new role, this is a new breakthrough, I look forward to campus life, let's go everybody."

As for his mood for the post, he listed himself as "feeling challenged at TPCU."

Netizens quickly lined up to take his class:

"I want to instantly transfer."

"I want to be Brother Hsieh's student."

"I really want to take Brother Lei's class (a character Hsieh played in the film "Spicy Teacher").