Taiwan's latest hotel is a gamer's haven

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has a hotel just for gamers. Located on Zhongzheng Road in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District, the hotel is called iHotel and comes with gaming PCs in every room.

Each room has been provided with high end gaming PCs fitted out with DXRacer gaming chairs. The rooms are also installed with 46-inch TVs with free wifi and other standard hotel room amenities.

Each computer comes with an i5-7400 Intel CPU, 16 GB Ram space, GTX 1080 Ti GPU and 32 inches ASUS ROG screens which make gaming an ultimate experience.

According to reports, a room can cost up to NT$3,000 (US$100) per night but smarter options are available such as hourly pay. The rooms can also be used as net cafes instead.

The smart hourly rates are at US$12 an hour on weekends and up to $75 for 15 hours.