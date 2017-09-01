Taiwanese death toll in Mexico quake rises to four

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of Taiwanese citizens who died in Mexico’s magnitude-7.1 earthquake rose to four, with one person still missing believed buried under the rubble, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

A total of more than 270 people died when the tremor hit the central part of the country on Tuesday.

Five Taiwanese were buried in the collapse of one building in the capital, Mexico City, and over the past two days several bodies were found.

Following the discovery of Carolina Wang (王家妤) and of businessman Lin Chia-ching (林家慶), who also held Paraguayan citizenship, rescue teams on Thursday discovered the bodies of King Pei-ju (金珮如) and Lai Ying-hsia (賴映遐), a young woman who only recently graduated from Chihlee University of Technology in Banqiao, New Taipei City, and had chosen to keep working in Mexico after finishing a work-study program, reports said.

According to the Apple Daily, Lai had been working with four other Chihlee graduates at the same location, and the building collapsed after she went back inside to fetch some documents.

The only Taiwanese person still missing Friday was King’s daughter Huang Hsien-yu (黃嫻鈺), reports said.

With the exception of Lin, all the deceased Taiwanese were relatives or employees of a Taiwanese man who ran a shoe business from the building.

Lin and his family moved from Taiwan to Paraguay a long time ago, but when the South American country’s economy fell on hard times in 2004, he and his wife went to run a dashcam business in Mexico, according to his relatives in an interview with media in Paraguay.

Lin would be cremated in Mexico and his ashes taken back to Paraguay by his mother, who might eventually choose to bring them to Taiwan, reports said.