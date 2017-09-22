Drill simulating malfunctions at nuclear power plant takes place in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Atomic Energy Council (AEC)’s annual nuclear emergency exercise reached its second day Friday in Wanli District of New Taipei City where the country’s second nuclear power plant is located, with local people, including hundreds of elementary school pupils, practicing an emergency response to possible nuclear disasters.

The drill scheduled for September 21 to 23 simulates a series of malfunctions at the plant as a result of an offshore earthquake.

The exercise on September 21 included reactor operators tackling the overheating of reactors and a power outage at the plant while outside assistance was disrupted due to road damage.

As for Friday, the field drill simulated that the troubleshooting for the plant malfunctions had failed, and thus local governments, including New Taipei City and Keelung City, had to undergo emergency measures, including triggering alerts through text messages and broadcasts, evacuating people in possibly affected areas, and conducting treatments of radiation injuries.

“Using multiple warnings will let people become aware of an incident instantly and thus make timely and appropriate decisions to protect themselves," said Yeh Hui-ching (葉惠青), deputy mayor of New Taipei City.

The exercise aimed at examining plant workers' ability to respond to plant malfunctions, inspecting the effectiveness of local governments' emergency planning and coordination, and helping the public to develop an awareness of nuclear disasters and preparedness, said the council.

The drill is expected to mobilize more than 10,000 people, according to the AEC.