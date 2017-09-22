Taiwan’s cross-industry alliance promotes hotel star-rating system

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau launched its own hotel star-rating system in 2009 and its efforts eventually bore fruit. So far, there are 495 star-rated hotels in Taiwan under this system, with 68 rated as five-star hotels, including the ones rated by the Forbes Travel Guide in 2017 as four-star facilities.

In a bid to raise the service quality of Taiwanese hospitality sector, the bureau introduced the AAA Diamond Rating System, the U.S. premier and most trusted hotel rating program, to create its own star-rating system in 2009 that would make Taiwan “in sync” with international standards.

The bureau hopes that the Taiwan’s one-to-five star system will make it easier for foreign backpackers, business travelers, and families on vacation to choose an appropriate hotel and enjoy an extraordinary experience at star hotels in Taiwan.

“After years of promotion, our official star rating system has been implemented around the country. One of the next policies made by the Tourism Bureau, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, is to help connect Taiwanese premium hotels to the world,” says Alice Chen, Director of Hotel and Lodging Division, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

In an effort to help domestic and international travelers gain a better understanding of Taiwan’s hotel star-rating system, the bureau has partnered with the world’s largest travel community Trip Advisor, as well as five major travel agencies and credit card issuers in Taiwan.