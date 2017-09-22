BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/22 13:06
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5
Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4
Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6
Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Detroit 3 0 2 1 1 8 16
Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9
Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Columbus 2 0 1 1 1 4 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 6 8
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 7
San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10
Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 15 20
Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 8 6
Arizona 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 1 10
Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 9 15

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Dallas 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Washington

Pittsburgh at Columbus

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

Buffalo at Toronto

Nashville at Tampa Bay

Vancouver at Edmonton

Arizona at Calgary

Los Angeles at Anaheim