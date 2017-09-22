BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance,0392

National Hockey League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 3 3 0 0 6 9 5 Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Buffalo 2 1 0 1 3 6 6 Florida 2 1 0 1 3 7 6 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 Detroit 3 0 2 1 1 8 16 Toronto 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 5 11 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 4 2 0 2 6 8 8 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Philadelphia 4 1 1 2 4 8 10 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 1 3 9 9 Washington 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 Columbus 2 0 1 1 1 4 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 11 3 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 4 2 Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 6 8 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Nashville 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Winnipeg 3 0 2 1 1 3 8 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 7 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 Vegas 3 2 1 0 4 15 10 Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 15 20 Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 8 6 Arizona 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Anaheim 2 0 2 0 0 1 10 Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 9 15

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Dallas 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Washington

Pittsburgh at Columbus

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

Buffalo at Toronto

Nashville at Tampa Bay

Vancouver at Edmonton

Arizona at Calgary

Los Angeles at Anaheim