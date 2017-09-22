BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Florida
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|6
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Detroit
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|16
|Toronto
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|11
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|8
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|9
|Washington
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Nashville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Vegas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Vancouver
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|6
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Calgary
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|15
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 5, Vancouver 2
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0
Chicago 6, Detroit 1
Colorado 5, Dallas 1
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
|Friday's Games
St. Louis at Washington
Pittsburgh at Columbus
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders
Buffalo at Toronto
Nashville at Tampa Bay
Vancouver at Edmonton
Arizona at Calgary
Los Angeles at Anaheim