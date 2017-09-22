BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|010
|030
|000—4
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Salazar, McAllister (3), Otero (5), A.Miller (7), Goody (8), Olson (9) and Gomes; Bridwell, Alvarez (6), Ramirez (6), Wood (7), Bedrosian (8), Salas (9) and Maldonado. W_McAllister 2-2. L_Bridwell 8-3. Sv_Olson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion, Lindor.
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|00x—3
|7
|2
Andriese, Cishek (7), Romo (8) and Sucre; Ynoa, Brach (9) and Castillo. W_Ynoa 2-2. L_Andriese 5-4. Sv_Brach (18). HRs_Baltimore, Machado.
___
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
J.Vargas, Moylan (7), Buchter (7), Soria (8), Minor (9) and S.Perez; J.Happ, Leone (7), Dermody (8), Tepera (9) and Maile, Lopez. W_J.Vargas 17-10. L_J.Happ 9-11. Sv_Minor (2).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|313
|140—12
|14
|1
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000—
|1
|6
|0
Ad.Mejia, Gee (5), Pressly (7), Belisle (9) and Castro, Garver; Zimmermann, Saupold (5), B.Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Jaye (7), Reininger (8), Labourt (9) and J.McCann, Holaday. W_Gee 3-2. L_Zimmermann 8-13.
___
|Chicago
|011
|000
|010—3
|6
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Fulmer, Volstad (1), Fry (5), Pelfrey (5), Infante (7), Bummer (7), Farquhar (8), Minaya (9) and K.Smith; Keuchel, Harris (7), Martes (8), Clippard (9) and B.McCann, Gattis. W_Volstad 1-0. L_Keuchel 13-5. Sv_Minaya (5). HRs_Chicago, Anderson. Houston, McCann.
___
|Texas
|200
|001
|100—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|1
Hamels, Kela (9) and Chirinos; Paxton, Altavilla (4), Rzepczynski (6), Pagan (7), Garton (8) and Zunino. W_Hamels 11-4. L_Paxton 12-5. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo, Beltre. Seattle, Cruz, Cano.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|101
|001
|200—5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|020
|000—4
|7
|2
Maeda, Avilan (4), Fields (5), Buehler (6), Morrow (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Leiter Jr., Pinto (7), Milner (7), Arano (8), Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Pinto 1-2. Sv_Jansen (39). HRs_Los Angeles, Granderson, Ethier. Philadelphia, Williams.
___
|Washington
|010
|000
|010—2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|200
|00x—3
|7
|0
Roark, Solis (8) and Wieters, Lobaton; Dickey, Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 10-10. L_Roark 13-10. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Washington, Zimmerman.
___
|St. Louis
|103
|000
|202—8
|14
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|200
|101—5
|11
|0
Martinez, Lyons (7), Duke (9) and Molina; Bailey, Shackelford (5), Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Reed (8), A.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Martinez 12-11. L_Bailey 5-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler 2, Ervin.
___
|Chicago
|011
|000
|001
|2—5
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|110
|0—3
|12
|0
Arrieta, Edwards (6), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Grimm (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras, Avila; Davies, J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (9), Drake (10), Torres (10) and Vogt, Pina. W_W.Davis 4-1. L_Drake 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber, Bryant. Milwaukee, Santana.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|012
|00x—3
|7
|1
Ty.Anderson, Oberg (6), Senzatela (7), Hoffman (8) and Lucroy; Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 8-14. L_Ty.Anderson 5-6. Sv_Hand (20). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva.