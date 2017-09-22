  1. Home
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/22 13:11
Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 010 030 000—4 6 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 5 1

Salazar, McAllister (3), Otero (5), A.Miller (7), Goody (8), Olson (9) and Gomes; Bridwell, Alvarez (6), Ramirez (6), Wood (7), Bedrosian (8), Salas (9) and Maldonado. W_McAllister 2-2. L_Bridwell 8-3. Sv_Olson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion, Lindor.

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 5 0
Baltimore 300 000 00x—3 7 2

Andriese, Cishek (7), Romo (8) and Sucre; Ynoa, Brach (9) and Castillo. W_Ynoa 2-2. L_Andriese 5-4. Sv_Brach (18). HRs_Baltimore, Machado.

___

Kansas City 001 000 000—1 8 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 2 1

J.Vargas, Moylan (7), Buchter (7), Soria (8), Minor (9) and S.Perez; J.Happ, Leone (7), Dermody (8), Tepera (9) and Maile, Lopez. W_J.Vargas 17-10. L_J.Happ 9-11. Sv_Minor (2).

___

Minnesota 000 313 140—12 14 1
Detroit 001 000 000— 1 6 0

Ad.Mejia, Gee (5), Pressly (7), Belisle (9) and Castro, Garver; Zimmermann, Saupold (5), B.Hardy (5), Alcantara (6), Jaye (7), Reininger (8), Labourt (9) and J.McCann, Holaday. W_Gee 3-2. L_Zimmermann 8-13.

___

Chicago 011 000 010—3 6 0
Houston 001 000 000—1 3 0

Fulmer, Volstad (1), Fry (5), Pelfrey (5), Infante (7), Bummer (7), Farquhar (8), Minaya (9) and K.Smith; Keuchel, Harris (7), Martes (8), Clippard (9) and B.McCann, Gattis. W_Volstad 1-0. L_Keuchel 13-5. Sv_Minaya (5). HRs_Chicago, Anderson. Houston, McCann.

___

Texas 200 001 100—4 7 0
Seattle 000 000 101—2 4 1

Hamels, Kela (9) and Chirinos; Paxton, Altavilla (4), Rzepczynski (6), Pagan (7), Garton (8) and Zunino. W_Hamels 11-4. L_Paxton 12-5. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo, Beltre. Seattle, Cruz, Cano.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 101 001 200—5 7 1
Philadelphia 002 020 000—4 7 2

Maeda, Avilan (4), Fields (5), Buehler (6), Morrow (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal; Leiter Jr., Pinto (7), Milner (7), Arano (8), Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Pinto 1-2. Sv_Jansen (39). HRs_Los Angeles, Granderson, Ethier. Philadelphia, Williams.

___

Washington 010 000 010—2 4 2
Atlanta 100 200 00x—3 7 0

Roark, Solis (8) and Wieters, Lobaton; Dickey, Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 10-10. L_Roark 13-10. Sv_Vizcaino (12). HRs_Washington, Zimmerman.

___

St. Louis 103 000 202—8 14 1
Cincinnati 010 200 101—5 11 0

Martinez, Lyons (7), Duke (9) and Molina; Bailey, Shackelford (5), Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Reed (8), A.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Martinez 12-11. L_Bailey 5-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler 2, Ervin.

___

Chicago 011 000 001 2—5 12 0
Milwaukee 000 100 110 0—3 12 0
(10 innings)

Arrieta, Edwards (6), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Wilson (8), Grimm (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras, Avila; Davies, J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (9), Drake (10), Torres (10) and Vogt, Pina. W_W.Davis 4-1. L_Drake 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber, Bryant. Milwaukee, Santana.

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 7 0
San Diego 000 012 00x—3 7 1

Ty.Anderson, Oberg (6), Senzatela (7), Hoffman (8) and Lucroy; Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 8-14. L_Ty.Anderson 5-6. Sv_Hand (20). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva.