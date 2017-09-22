BC-BBA--American League Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|88
|64
|.579
|—
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|3
|Tampa Bay
|74
|79
|.484
|14½
|Baltimore
|74
|80
|.481
|15
|Toronto
|71
|82
|.464
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|96
|57
|.627
|—
|Minnesota
|79
|74
|.516
|17
|Kansas City
|75
|77
|.493
|20½
|Detroit
|62
|91
|.405
|34
|Chicago
|61
|91
|.401
|34½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|93
|59
|.612
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|76
|.500
|17
|Texas
|76
|76
|.500
|17
|Seattle
|74
|79
|.484
|19½
|Oakland
|69
|83
|.454
|24
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 12, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1
Texas 4, Seattle 2
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Jimenez 6-10)
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8)
Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6)
Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7)
Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3)
L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8)
Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4)
Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6)