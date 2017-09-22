BC-BBA--American League Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/22 13:08
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 88 64 .579
New York 85 67 .559 3
Tampa Bay 74 79 .484 14½
Baltimore 74 80 .481 15
Toronto 71 82 .464 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 96 57 .627
Minnesota 79 74 .516 17
Kansas City 75 77 .493 20½
Detroit 62 91 .405 34
Chicago 61 91 .401 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 59 .612
Los Angeles 76 76 .500 17
Texas 76 76 .500 17
Seattle 74 79 .484 19½
Oakland 69 83 .454 24

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Texas 4, Seattle 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-10) at Baltimore (Jimenez 6-10)

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-11) at Toronto (Estrada 9-8)

Boston (Porcello 10-17) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-6)

Minnesota (Gibson 11-10) at Detroit (Norris 4-7)

Kansas City (Hammel 8-12) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3)

L.A. Angels (Richards 0-2) at Houston (Verlander 13-8)

Texas (Martinez 3-6) at Oakland (Graveman 5-4)

Cleveland (Bauer 16-9) at Seattle (Ramirez 5-6)