  1. Home
  2. World

BC-FBN--NFL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/22 12:14
BC-FBN--NFL Standings,0377 National Football League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 24 21
New England 1 1 0 .500 63 62
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 32 66
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 53 42
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 45 44
Houston 1 1 0 .500 20 38
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 22 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 44 10
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 47 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 9 33
Cleveland 0 2 0 .000 28 45
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Oakland 2 0 0 1.000 71 36
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 69 47
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 38 43
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 50 44
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 36 45
Washington 1 1 0 .500 44 50
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 13 43
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 32 6
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 29 7
New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 39 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 2 0 0 1.000 59 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 38 45
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 40 43
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 24 52
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 107 75
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 21 26
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 39 48
San Francisco 0 3 0 .000 51 76

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39

Sunday's Games

Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK

New Orleans at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Minnesota

Denver at Buffalo

Pittsburgh at Chicago

Miami at N.Y. Jets

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

Atlanta at Detroit

Houston at New England

Cleveland at Indianapolis

Seattle at Tennessee

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

Cincinnati at Green Bay

Oakland at Washington