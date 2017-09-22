BC-FBN--NFL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|17
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|21
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|63
|62
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|32
|66
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|42
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|44
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|38
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|62
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|27
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|9
|33
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|28
|45
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|38
|Oakland
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|36
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|47
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|38
|43
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|44
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|45
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|50
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|29
|7
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|65
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|33
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|45
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|43
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|52
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|107
|75
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|21
|26
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|48
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|76
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Rams 41, San Francisco 39
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore vs Jacksonville at London, UK
New Orleans at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Minnesota
Denver at Buffalo
Pittsburgh at Chicago
Miami at N.Y. Jets
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
Atlanta at Detroit
Houston at New England
Cleveland at Indianapolis
Seattle at Tennessee
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
Cincinnati at Green Bay
Oakland at Washington