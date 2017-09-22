iPhone 8 sale today attracts Taiwanese Apple fans flooding in

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Major Taiwanese telecom companies launched preferential measures to attract Apple fans when iPhone 8 was announced to sell at 8 a.m. Friday with buyers flooding in.

Mr. Lin, the first customer waiting in front of Xinyi store of FarEasTone at 8 a.m. Thursday, wanted to swap an old iPhone with a new one to get a gold 256GB iPhone 8.

FarEasTone offered breakfast and fortuneteller service as gift to relieve people waiting in line, while the first 30 customers buying new iPhone might have the chance to get a round-trip fly ticket to San Francisco.

The first customer in Xinyi store of Taiwan Mobile Co. was Mr. Shi, waiting in line from 10 a.m. Thursday to buy an iPhone 8 Plus, and was given myfone shopping bonus of NT$20,000.

Another customer from Chunghwa Telecom was Ms. Lee waiting for 16 hours to buy a golden iPhone 8 Plus for family members. She was given a 64GB iPhone 8 as the gift for the first one standing in line.

Chunghwa Telecom also offered night stack and digital service experiencing ticket to customers waiting in line, and people buying iPhone 8/8Plus may have the chance winning Apple Watch Series 3.

FarEasTone and Taiwan Telecom pointed out that the price of iPhone 7/7Plus would decrease at the same time as iPhone 8 delivered, while the maximum range of price cut could be NT$5,000.

The electronic retailers said that customers can get iPhone 8 two to three weeks after booking online due to ample supply, but many Apple fans were expected to wait for the selling of the more expensive iPhone X.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-orders beginning October 27 and in stores beginning November 3.