AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City. Mexicans acro
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City. A mix of
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a family attends the wake of an earthquake victim, under a tarpaulin serving as a makeshift shelter, in Jojutla, Morelos
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, an injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a man walks through a door frame of a building that collapsed during a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Condesa neighbor
I this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, a street clown arrives to help the the recovery and search of victims at a collapsed building after a 7.1 earthquake in M
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a car sits crushed from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico. Efforts continue at th
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, workers rescue a religious statue from the heavily damaged former convent of San Juan Bautista, in Tlayacapan, Morelos s
In this Sept. 16, 2017 photo, hundreds of military troops hold placards to create a mosaic of Petronilo Monroy's allegorical figure The Constitution,
In this Sept. 15, 2017 photo, protestors chant against Congressman Fernando Montenegro as he enters Congress in Guatemala City. Congress has called an
In this Sept. 15, 2017 photo, an anti-narcotics police officer slashes open a seized package of cocaine, which carries an "Adidas" look-alike label, d
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, government supporters march past a street performer working hula hoops around his neck, during an anti-imperialist demon
In this Sept. 16, 2017 photo, U.S. singer Fergie performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
In this Sept. 18, 2017 photo, demonstrators hold pictures of Santiago Maldonado, right, and Julio Lopez, left, during a protest to demand their appear
In this Sept. 16, 2017. photo, a soldier embraces a woman before the start of the annual Independence Day military parade in Mexico City's main square
In this Sept. 16, 2017 photo, a music fan poses for the photo against an angel wings' mural at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi
In this Sept. 16, 2017 photo, fans of the Brazilian band Blitz cheer during a their perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria approaches the coast of Bavaro
In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, rescue team members Candida Lozada, left, and Stephanie Rivera, second from left, Mary Rodriguez, second from right, and
In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, evacuee Guillermina Reyes, 90, sits with with her pet dog Blackie at the Juan Ponce de Leon Elementary School before the
In this Sept. 21, 2017, trees stand stripped of their foliage by the winds of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. As of Thursday evening, Maria
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.
A powerful earthquake shattered midday activities in Mexico City and surrounding states, sending panicked people by the tens of thousands fleeing from workplaces, schools and homes as clouds of dust billowed up from collapsing buildings.
Once the shock wore off, many people rushed to wrecked buildings and began tearing at debris in a frantic search for survivors. Dozens were pulled out alive, but the death toll climbed toward 300 in the first 48 hours — the worst since the disastrous quake of 1985 that killed thousands in Mexico's capital.
Other Mexicans quickly began collecting food, water and other necessities for people made homeless by the magnitude 7.1 quake.
The Caribbean suffered its own blow as Hurricane Maria, the second Category 5 storm this month, swept through an area already hit by powerful Hurricane Irma.
Maria first swept over the small, mountainous island of Dominica, killing 15 people and tearing roofs off by the hundreds, including the one on the prime minister's official residence.
The storm hit St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, before becoming the first hurricane in decades to make a direct hit on Puerto Rico, where it killed two people. And it left the U.S. territory completely without power.
Guatemalans reacted angrily when lawmakers passed legislation to reduce the punishment for illegal campaign financing, and the storm of criticism led congress to repeal the measure two days later. Opponents called the measure an attempt to reverse the country's fight to rein in corruption.
