Taiwan to participate in Delhi Jazz Festival

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Jazz artists from all over the world, including Taiwan's "Sizhukong"（絲竹空）jazz band, will converge in the national capital for the three-day 7th Delhi International Jazz Festival to be held from September 23 to 25, at Nehru Park, in the diplomatic enclave at Chanakyapuri.

Other countries participating in the festival are France, Israel, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and South Africa.



Organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan, "Sizhukong" will stage a 45-minute performance after "Shin Lyun Pill & Nu-Stream" from Korea and "Rattle & Hum Music Society" from Nagaland, India on September 25 at 7. 30 pm. Held since 2011, this festival is a treat for Jazz lovers.

Formed in 2005, "Sizhukong" is an instrumental jazz fusion band using Chinese traditional instruments. "Sizhukong" originally means "Silk, Bamboo, Open" in Chinese and refers to a pressure point near the temple in the human body. Their music is a fusion of old sounds and new that reaches to the past and hurtles towards the future.



Taiwan's "Sizhukong"（絲竹空）jazz band.

"ICCR believes that music can play a key role in engaging in creative dialogue with other nations. Festivals like these help us in understanding cultures of other countries and also gives the opportunity to our own people to interact with world class performers," Riva Ganguly Das, director general of ICCR, said.



Originating in the late 19th century in African-American communities, the Jazz genre gained popularity across regions and soon around the world.



"ICCR played an important role in spreading the genre within Indian boundaries by holding the international Jazz festival for the past seven years. The festival experienced great appreciation and overwhelming responses from the audiences of Delhi and other parts of India," the organizers said.