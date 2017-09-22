Attorney: Final San Francisco plane crash lawsuit settled

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney overseeing lawsuits stemming from a deadly plane crash in San Francisco four years ago says the last remaining suit in the U.S. has been settled.

Ronald Goldman said his client, Kyung Rhan Rha, reached a deal with Asiana Airlines on Thursday just as her case was headed for trial. The terms of the settlement were confidential.

The crash sparked dozens of lawsuits by injured passengers. The family of at least one of three girls who died also filed a suit.

Rha, a California dentist, was among 291 passengers aboard Asiana Flight 214 from South Korea when it crashed at San Francisco International Airport on July 6, 2013. Roughly 200 people were injured.

U.S. safety investigators said the pilots bungled the landing approach by inadvertently deactivating the plane's key control for airspeed.