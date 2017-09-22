AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

thru 24, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.

thru 24, Bergen, Norway — cycling, road world championships.

thru 24, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

thru 24, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 24, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 24, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Pan Pacific Open.

thru 24, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 23, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou Open.

Tucson, Arizona — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania for Valdez's WBO featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Manchester, England — boxing, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury for Parker's WBO heavyweight title.

San Antonio — boxing, Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov for Dorticcos' WBA cruiserweight title.

Inglewood, California — boxing, Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 24

Bristol, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.

Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd ODI.

thru Oct. 1, Sarasota, Florida — rowing, world championships.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

thru Oct, 1, Shenzhen, China — tennis, ATP, Shenzhen Open.

thru Oct. 1, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.

thru 30, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.

thru 30, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: APOEL vs. Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, Monaco vs. Porto, Besiktas vs. Leipzig, Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli vs. Feyenoord, Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool, Sevilla vs. Maribor.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Champions League semifinal: Al Hilal vs. Persepolis.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Europe — football, Champions League group stage: Qarabag vs. Roma, Juventus vs. Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon vs. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, Anderlecht vs. Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United, Basel vs. Benfica.

Shanghai — football, Asian Champions League semifinal: Shanghai SIPG vs. Urawa Red Diamonds.

London — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 4th ODI.

thru Oct. 9, Montreal — gymnastics, world championships.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 4th ODI.

thru Oct. 2, Potchefstroom, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

thru Oct. 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

thru Oct. 1, Newcastle, England — golf, European Tour, British Masters.

thru Oct. 1, Jersey City, New Jersey — golf, Presidents Cup.

thru Oct. 1, Auckland, New Zealand — golf, US LPGA Tour, New Zealand Women's Open.

Europe — football, Europa League group stage.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Southampton, England — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 5th ODI.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Bloemfontein, South Africa — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.

Riga, Latvia — boxing, Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez for Briedis' WBC cruiserweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — auto racing, F1, Malaysian GP.

Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 5th ODI.