SOC--MAN UNITED-FINANCES

Manchester United is anticipating Amazon and Facebook to pursue broadcast rights for the English Premier League. By Rob Harris. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-DIEGO COSTA

MADRID — Diego Costa will finally reunite with Atletico Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-RECORD-BREAKING BARRY

Gareth Barry is still playing in England's top division and, on Monday, will break the Premier League's appearance record if selected by West Bromwich Albion for its away match at Arsenal. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 840 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-PAULINHO

MADRID — Brazil midfielder Paulinho has silenced critics of his transfer to Barcelona. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — Kyle Stanley and Jordan Spieth are off to strong starts in the Tour Championship with different goals in mind. By Doug Ferguson. SENT:

— With:

— GLF--PORTUGAL MASTERS — Luiten and Coetzee share the lead. SENT: 270 words.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

KOLKATA, India — Kuldeep Yadav becomes the third India bowler to take a one-day international hat trick as Australia is bowled out for 202 in a 50-run loss at Eden Gardens. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--ENGLAND-WEST INDIES — 2nd ODI abandoned because of rain. SENT: 90 words, photos.

— CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-FOUR-DAY TEST — South Africa to trial 4-day test vs. Zimbabwe in December. SENT: 180 words, photo.

BOX--PARKER-FURY

MANCHESTER, England — Heavyweight champion Joseph Parker looks the part outside of the ring. What is still unknown is how he shapes up inside it. He defends the minor WBO belt on Saturday against Hughie Fury. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 640 words, photos.

FBN--RAMS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, California — The 49ers, 0-2 and yet to score a touchdown, host a Los Angeles Rams team that is 1-1. San Francisco has scored a conference-low 12 points. By Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Game starts 0025 GMT.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — ender's stunning volley helps Levante win. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words.

— GLF--KO'S CONFIDENCE — Ko confident ahead of New Zealand Open. SENT: 300 words, photos.

— BOX--WARD RETIRES — Undefeated champ Andre Ward retires, desire no longer there. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— RGU--RWC 2023 BIDS — New Zealand calls 2023 Rugby World Cup bids 'compelling'. SENT: 250 words.

