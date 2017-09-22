Mexico shocked by news: Girl trapped in rubble didn't exist

Search and rescue team members work to bring down a large piece of concrete during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexic
A ladder is raised to search and rescue team members during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21,
A Marine holds on to a support beam as he waits for the beam to be tightened during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Thur
A Marine directs movement of supplies during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Search and resc
Search and rescue efforts continue at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake
Soldiers hold up closed fists motioning for silence during rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2
Search and rescue efforts continue at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hour after excruciating hour, Mexicans were transfixed by dramatic efforts to reach a young girl thought buried in the rubble of a school destroyed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. She reportedly wiggled her fingers, told rescuers her name and said there others were trapped near her. Rescue workers called for tubes, pipes and other tools to reach her.
News media, officials and volunteer rescuers all repeated the story of "Frida Sofia" with a sense of urgency that made it a national drama, leaving people in Mexico and abroad glued to their television sets.
But she never existed, Mexican navy officials now say.
"We want to emphasize that we have no knowledge about the report that emerged with the name of a girl," navy Assistant Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento said.