Former Dodgers star Mondesi sentenced to 8 years in prison

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Raul Mondesi has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of embezzlement during his term as mayor of his hometown in the Dominican Republic.

The district court of San Cristobal, a town west of the capital Santo Domingo, also ordered this week that Mondesi pay a $1.3 million fine.

The Attorney General's office charged Mondesi of embezzling $6.3 million while he was mayor of San Cristobal from 2010-16, according to the court.

The former treasurer and secretary of San Cristobal were sentenced to seven years in prison, the court said.

Mondesi, 46, debuted with the Dodgers in 1993 and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1994. The one-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder played seven seasons with Los Angeles, and also played with Toronto, the New York Yankees, Atlanta, Arizona and Pittsburgh.

He retired from the majors in 2005 with .273 average and 271 home runs in 13 seasons.