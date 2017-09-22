Worker, dad of 5, dies in construction fall from 29th floor

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker has died in a fall from a residential high-rise construction site in New York City's financial district.

Authorities say Juan Chohillo fell Thursday from the 29th floor of the Manhattan tower to a part of the site that's near street level.

The residential tower is being built on Maiden Lane, which runs from near the South Street Seaport to near the World Trade Center site.

Chohillo's cousin Angel Munoz tells the New York Post the 43-year-old Chohillo was a native of Ecuador and was a father of five children.

The worker's fall and the conditions at the construction site are being investigated.