BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Leading scores on Thursday in the Portugal Masters, a European Tour event at 7,146-yard, par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club:
|First Round
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|64
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|64
|Ashun Wu, China
|65
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|65
|Gregory Havret, Frabce
|65
|Nino Bertasio, Itay
|65
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|65
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|66
|Michael Jonzon, Sweden
|66
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|66
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|66
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|66
|Laurie Canter, England
|66
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|66
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|66