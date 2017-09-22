  1. Home
BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/22 03:41
VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Leading scores on Thursday in the Portugal Masters, a European Tour event at 7,146-yard, par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club:

First Round
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 64
George Coetzee, South Africa 64
Ashun Wu, China 65
Jason Scrivener, Australia 65
Gregory Havret, Frabce 65
Nino Bertasio, Itay 65
Callum Shinkwin, England 65
Nacho Elvira, Spain 66
Michael Jonzon, Sweden 66
Dean Burmester, South Africa 66
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 66
Eddie Pepperell, England 66
Laurie Canter, England 66
Richard Sterne, South Africa 66
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 66