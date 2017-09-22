Family of black man killed by Indianapolis police sue city

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an unarmed black man fatally shot by Indianapolis police during a traffic stop is suing the city, its police department and two officers.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges 45-year-old Aaron Bailey's constitutional rights were violated when two officers fired at him June 29.

It alleges Officers Carlton Howard and Michael Dinnsen used excessive force that was "objectively and subjectively unreasonable."

Dinnsen is white and Howard is biracial.

Authorities say Bailey was pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off. After a short pursuit, Bailey crashed into a fence and officers approached the vehicle and fired.

The suit says Howard and Dinnsen fired at least 11 shots at Bailey and four bullets struck him.

A special prosecutor and the FBI are investigating the shooting.