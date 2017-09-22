  1. Home
KEB Hana Bank-Incheon Airport Korea Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/22 00:23
Thursday
Seoul, South Korea
Singles
Second Round

Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea (4), Romania, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Kristyna Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson (1), Sweden, def. Han Na-lae and Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, 6-2, 7-5.