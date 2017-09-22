KEB Hana Bank-Incheon Airport Korea Open Results

|Thursday
|Seoul, South Korea
|Singles
|Second Round
Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Sorana Cirstea (4), Romania, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.
Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.
|Doubles
|Quarterfinals
Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Kristyna Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson (1), Sweden, def. Han Na-lae and Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, 6-2, 7-5.