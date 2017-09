KOLKATA, India (AP) — India has beaten Australia by 50 runs in their second one-day international.

India 252 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 92, Ajinkya Rahane 55; Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-51, Kane Richardson 3-55), def. Australia 202 in 43.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 62 not out, Steven Smith 59; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-9, Kuldeep Yadav 3-54) by 50 runs